Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.41.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Lyft has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
