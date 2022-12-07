Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance
MRVI stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
