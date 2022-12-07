Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

