Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Mattel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MAT opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

