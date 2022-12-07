MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

