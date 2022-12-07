MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEIP opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

