Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $529.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

