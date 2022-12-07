Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 9.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

