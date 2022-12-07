Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Mesoblast Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.77.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
