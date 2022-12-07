Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mesoblast Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

