Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $352.71.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,539,519. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.