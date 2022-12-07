MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,153,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

