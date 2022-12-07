MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.50. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLKN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

