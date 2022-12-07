Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Cut by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 65.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 246.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 148.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,780 shares of company stock valued at $72,349,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $335.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.49 and a 200-day moving average of $319.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

