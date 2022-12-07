Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,782. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,410,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

