Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 26,969 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.99.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
