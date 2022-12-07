Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading Down 1.5%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 26,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.