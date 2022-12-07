Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 4,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,004,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Further Reading

