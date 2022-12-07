National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 208.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $380,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

