Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

