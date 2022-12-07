Natixis Has $536,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.