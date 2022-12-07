Natixis Has $605,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,789 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

