Natixis Has $675,000 Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Natixis grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in News were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in News by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of News by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

