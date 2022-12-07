Natixis Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 290,942 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

DRI opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

