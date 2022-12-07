Natixis Has $716,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $252.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.