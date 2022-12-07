Natixis Has $720,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $101,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

