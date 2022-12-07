Natixis Invests $566,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

