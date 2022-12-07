Natixis Invests $626,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Natixis bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 0.5 %

DVA stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.