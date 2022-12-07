Natixis Invests $858,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,981.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

