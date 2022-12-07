Natixis Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Natixis decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380,678 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

