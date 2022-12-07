Natixis Makes New $555,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Natixis purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

