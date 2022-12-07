Natixis Makes New $587,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,438.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,814 shares of company stock worth $10,174,829. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

