Natixis Makes New $622,000 Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 67.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4,279.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Beverage

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.