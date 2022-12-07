Natixis Makes New $681,000 Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Outset Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 601,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,397.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $850,397.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,718 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

