Natixis Makes New $726,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,615,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

BR stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

