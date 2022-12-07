Natixis Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,474. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

