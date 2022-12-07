Natixis Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Natixis bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19.
Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.
Travel + Leisure Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
