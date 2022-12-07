Natixis Raises Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Up 1.4 %

BYND stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.98. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $75.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.