Natixis Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FOX were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FOX by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,041 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in FOX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

