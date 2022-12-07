Natixis Reduces Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Natixis lowered its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Upstart were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after buying an additional 177,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $231,780. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $199.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

