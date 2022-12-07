Natixis Sells 10,355 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Natixis decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.10.

NYSE:COO opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.07. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

