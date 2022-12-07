Natixis Sells 1,148,985 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,148,985 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 576.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

