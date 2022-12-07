Natixis Sells 17,300 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Natera were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $40,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,862.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

