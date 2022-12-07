Natixis Sells 2,714 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

