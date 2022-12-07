Natixis Sells 30,224 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in V.F. were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,416,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.