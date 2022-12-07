Natixis Sells 32,740 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $30,542,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,965,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 265,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LW shares. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

