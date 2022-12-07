Natixis Sells 7,025 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

