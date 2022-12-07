Natixis Sells 85,142 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Natixis cut its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,142 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $228,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $200.79 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $17,418,573. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.