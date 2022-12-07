Natixis Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

