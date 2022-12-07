Natixis Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Natixis bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

