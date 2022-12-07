NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
NerdWallet stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 8.3% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.