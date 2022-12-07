Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NWL stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.